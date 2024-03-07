Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,800 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Masimo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 31.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Masimo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $129.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.82. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.14.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

