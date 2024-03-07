Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,053 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,389.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 784,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,435,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,593,000 after buying an additional 327,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after buying an additional 317,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CRUS opened at $91.27 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.