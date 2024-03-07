Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 20,916 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,916 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Crane by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

NYSE CR opened at $125.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.50. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $127.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. Research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

