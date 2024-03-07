Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 31,114 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,219 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 31,114 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $2,847,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 47.8% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 147,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 47,787 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 90.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 130,493 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 395.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 57,926 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 46,238 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.45%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

