Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 5,470 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $623,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Snap by 25.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,335,000 after buying an additional 7,888,448 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 877.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,844,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 3,451,146 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at $104,868,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $104,560.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 495,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,159.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,305,346.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $104,560.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 495,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 373,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,669. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.16 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

