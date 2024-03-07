Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Huntsman by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.55.

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE:HUN opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 179.25%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

