Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 8,490 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Price Performance

Shares of FC opened at $39.63 on Thursday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $526.68 million, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 22.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FC shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

See Also

