Trexquant Investment LP Buys 2,751 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Integer were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Integer by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Integer by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

Integer Price Performance

ITGR stock opened at $115.15 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $115.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

