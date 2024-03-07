Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $86.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

