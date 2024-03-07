Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 11,398 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,841,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,980,000 after buying an additional 844,837 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,744,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,508,000 after acquiring an additional 558,050 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 173.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,881,000 after acquiring an additional 377,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $82.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $83.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

