Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,466 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Laureate Education by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $409.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

