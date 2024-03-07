Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $137.87 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $141.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.83.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

