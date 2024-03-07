Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 71.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,394 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADTN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,118,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,352,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ADTRAN by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,266,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,695,000 after buying an additional 951,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ADTRAN by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after buying an additional 672,282 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ADTRAN Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $6.20 on Thursday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $487.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.13.
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.
