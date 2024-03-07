Trexquant Investment LP Has $797,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 104.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 42.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.
Cohen & Steers Stock Performance
NYSE CNS opened at $75.16 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.34.
Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.
Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $219,594.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,716.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $219,594.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,716.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $498,157.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,062.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.
Cohen & Steers Company Profile
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
