Trexquant Investment LP Has $801,000 Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,135 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 212.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 67,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 46,193 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,392,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

PPBI opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 1.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $31.49.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 440.00%.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,462 shares in the company, valued at $813,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $400,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PPBI. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

