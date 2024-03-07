Trexquant Investment LP Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 72.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in American Woodmark by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Price Performance

American Woodmark stock opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.73. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $104.28.

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.53. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMWD

About American Woodmark

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.