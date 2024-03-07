Trexquant Investment LP Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 77.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,868 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL stock opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xcel Energy

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.