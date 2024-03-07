Trexquant Investment LP Has $827,000 Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,009 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUPN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.03 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

