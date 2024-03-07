Trexquant Investment LP Has $835,000 Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,458 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 871,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 1,784.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,218 shares of company stock valued at $5,140,303 over the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TNET stock opened at $125.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.09. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $132.62.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

