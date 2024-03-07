Trexquant Investment LP Has $839,000 Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 48,691 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,116,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -14.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

