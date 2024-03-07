Trexquant Investment LP Has $852,000 Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 81.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 25.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter worth $3,196,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the third quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawkins during the third quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $70.10 on Thursday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $73.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

