Trexquant Investment LP Has $854,000 Stock Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,868 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Surmodics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Surmodics by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 56,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Surmodics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Surmodics by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Surmodics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $424.21 million, a PE ratio of 78.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $39.41.

SRDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Surmodics from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Surmodics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

