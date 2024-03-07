Trexquant Investment LP Has $895,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 84.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $87.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $88.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.