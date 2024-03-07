Trexquant Investment LP Has $941,000 Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 485.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after acquiring an additional 282,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $174.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.58. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,179.77 and a beta of 0.86. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.51 and a twelve month high of $189.97.

Insider Activity

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,341 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.67.

Krystal Biotech Profile



Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

