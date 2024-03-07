Trexquant Investment LP Invests $787,000 in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 122.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 4,625,595 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Northwestern University purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRNT opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $804.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $8.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

