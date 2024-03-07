Trexquant Investment LP Invests $792,000 in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 74,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

In related news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Janus International Group news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,153,841 shares of company stock valued at $15,388,376. Company insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Janus International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

