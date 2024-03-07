Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $828,000 Investment in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WB. UBS Group AG raised its position in Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,154,000. RPD Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,718,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,725 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 1,821.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 777,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 737,230 shares during the period. 29.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WB stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43.

WB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

