Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 4,786 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,514,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,309,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 57,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $118.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.47. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $121.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

