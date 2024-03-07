Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EYPT. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Ye Liu sold 1,910,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $37,159,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,298.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ye Liu sold 1,910,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $37,159,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,298.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 588,235 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,038,235 shares in the company, valued at $102,649,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,443,235 shares of company stock worth $27,051,095 and sold 1,991,040 shares worth $39,110,046. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on EYPT shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.
