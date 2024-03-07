Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EYPT. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ye Liu sold 1,910,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $37,159,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,298.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ye Liu sold 1,910,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $37,159,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,298.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 588,235 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,038,235 shares in the company, valued at $102,649,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,443,235 shares of company stock worth $27,051,095 and sold 1,991,040 shares worth $39,110,046. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EYPT opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on EYPT shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

