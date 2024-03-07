Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 121.8% in the third quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after buying an additional 63,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 380.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 149,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 118,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.1% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

