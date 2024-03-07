Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 16,376 Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,376 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 18,438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 42,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $72.12 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.30.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.95%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

