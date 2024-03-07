Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 68,321 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 487.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 74,836 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $9.00 on Thursday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $296.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

