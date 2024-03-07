Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,126 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBD opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

