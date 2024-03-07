Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 95.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 466,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after buying an additional 227,077 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 742,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after acquiring an additional 165,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 145,027 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 127,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of PDS stock opened at $62.33 on Thursday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $73.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $372.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.78 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PDS shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Precision Drilling

About Precision Drilling

(Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.