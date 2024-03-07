Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,038 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ePlus were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get ePlus alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ePlus by 862.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total transaction of $103,554.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $32,196.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total transaction of $103,554.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,430.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Stock Performance

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $83.57.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). ePlus had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $509.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

ePlus Company Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.