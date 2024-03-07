Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,457 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $557.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

