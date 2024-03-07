Trexquant Investment LP Sells 11,968 Shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,968 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of ZimVie during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ZimVie by 44.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZimVie Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:ZIMV opened at $17.41 on Thursday. ZimVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ZimVie in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ZimVie from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

