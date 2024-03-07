Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,725 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

