Trexquant Investment LP Sells 4,406 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.61. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

