Trexquant Investment LP Sells 5,833 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $309,562.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,882. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $804,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $309,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,751 shares of company stock worth $7,729,109 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

