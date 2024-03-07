Trexquant Investment LP Sells 9,319 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Evolus were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Evolus by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th.

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $304,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,375.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 31,300 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $304,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,375.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 11,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $156,773.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,533.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,758 shares of company stock valued at $585,936. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.45. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

