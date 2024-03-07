Trexquant Investment LP Takes $792,000 Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 114.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,523,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,325 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at $10,889,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CoreCivic by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 917,105 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 24.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,297,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,091,000 after acquiring an additional 641,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 520,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of CXW opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.81.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

