Trexquant Investment LP Takes $876,000 Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,611,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

ACRS opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $102.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.21.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

