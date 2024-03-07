Trexquant Investment LP Takes $884,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,468 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $840,063,000 after buying an additional 152,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,049,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,640. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $158.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.97.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.