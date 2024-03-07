Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in Wabash National by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after buying an additional 128,314 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Wabash National by 143.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wabash National by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 593,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after buying an additional 49,443 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Wabash National during the third quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Wabash National by 109.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 161,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 84,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $27.54 on Thursday. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $29.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.65%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

