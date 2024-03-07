Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 62,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter.

TRUP stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $60.33.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trupanion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

