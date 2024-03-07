Twenty Acre Capital LP Has $5.31 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Twenty Acre Capital LP lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.8% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 57,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 451,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,618,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $459,955,000 after purchasing an additional 186,545 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com stock opened at $173.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $180.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

