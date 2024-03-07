Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $60.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.90.

TWLO stock opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,405,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Twilio by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Twilio by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

