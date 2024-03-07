United Homes Group (UHG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Homes Group stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. United Homes Group has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHG. Barclays PLC increased its position in United Homes Group by 546.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Homes Group by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Homes Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in United Homes Group by 541.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in United Homes Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

United Homes Group, Inc, a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides residential products, including entry-level attached and detached homes, first-time move up attached and detached homes, and second move-up detached homes.

