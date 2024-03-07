United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,285 shares of company stock worth $7,911,205. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $236.97 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.